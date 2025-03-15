Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,112,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,011,000 after acquiring an additional 94,898 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Range Resources by 1,071.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.84.

RRC opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.80. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

