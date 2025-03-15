Sherman Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.62 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.3% of Sherman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Onefund LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 103,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 51,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 3,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. This trade represents a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total transaction of $559,856.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,531.55. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,882 shares of company stock worth $17,934,130. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $165.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.03 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

