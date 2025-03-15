SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,577,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,083,000 after buying an additional 161,846 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,580,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,489,000 after acquiring an additional 129,252 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 593.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 131,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 112,385 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 405,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,415,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 213,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SITE stock opened at $122.65 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.60 and a 1-year high of $188.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. On average, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

