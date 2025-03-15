Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 77.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,989,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,566 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth approximately $66,535,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,706,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 351.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 207,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 161,204 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 364.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 57,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NGG opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $72.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

