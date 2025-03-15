Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COLB. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $24.77 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 17.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

In other news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $116,461.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,545.31. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

