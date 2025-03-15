Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 10,015 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Atb Cap Markets lowered Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BKR opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $49.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

