Stifel Nicolaus Cuts MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Price Target to $9.00

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

Shares of MXCT opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. MaxCyte has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $5.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

