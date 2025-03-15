The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $46,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Timken by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Timken by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Timken by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 190,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 80,513 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.70.

NYSE:TKR opened at $74.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

