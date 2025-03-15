THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of THO stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.05%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

