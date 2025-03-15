Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

TSN opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

