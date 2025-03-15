UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

PATH opened at $10.84 on Thursday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 1.00.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $616,784.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 856,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,186,386.28. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,401,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after buying an additional 397,121 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,901,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,800 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

