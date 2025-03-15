Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 385.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Universal Display by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,237,000 after buying an additional 80,162 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $150.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $140.17 and a one year high of $237.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.07.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OLED

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.