Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,774 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Carvana alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,531,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,305,000 after purchasing an additional 130,942 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.71.

Carvana Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of CVNA opened at $181.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $67.61 and a 1 year high of $292.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.48. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.52 and a beta of 3.56.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total value of $5,513,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,962 shares in the company, valued at $55,125,524.16. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,387,059.20. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,784 shares of company stock worth $18,599,844. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.