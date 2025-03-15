Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 26,294 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,397 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.60 per share, with a total value of $156,492.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 180,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,646.80. The trade was a 3.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $74.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.47.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

