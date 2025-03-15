Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 261,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 3,571.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SG. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sweetgreen from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $265,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 350,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,628,000.53. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SG stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $45.12.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

