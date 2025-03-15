Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.45 Million Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,822 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 514.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Michael J. Schall bought 4,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,240. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

