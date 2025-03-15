Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,490,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,028,000 after purchasing an additional 28,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 18.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

