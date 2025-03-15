Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,519 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,519 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $31.03.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

