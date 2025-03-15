WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 222.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDFC. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in WD-40 by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 84,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Price Performance

WDFC stock opened at $238.58 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $211.03 and a 1 year high of $292.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of -0.10.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

