Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xometry were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Xometry by 57.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 219,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $39,518.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,933 shares in the company, valued at $6,770,834.64. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Miln sold 5,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $227,989.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,586.57. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,965 shares of company stock worth $2,065,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $24.80 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

