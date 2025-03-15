Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 69.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,155 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the third quarter worth $986,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the third quarter worth $503,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the third quarter worth $7,210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 36.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bret Richter acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $98,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,339 shares in the company, valued at $640,652.19. This trade represents a 18.06 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,545. The trade was a 7.38 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $198,024. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of ZD opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.42. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

