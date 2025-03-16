101,765 Shares in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 101,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Powell Industries by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POWL. Roth Capital upgraded Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Powell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $173.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.24 and a 200-day moving average of $233.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.00 and a 52 week high of $364.98.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 15.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.12%.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

