238,509 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 238,509 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Twilio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 205.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 375,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 41.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Twilio by 67.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Twilio by 214.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. This trade represents a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,277 shares of company stock worth $2,441,324 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $98.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -154.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.75. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.