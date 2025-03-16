28,256 Shares in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,000. Amundi owned about 0.08% of Primerica as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $34,191,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $10,703,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $8,767,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.86.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $285.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.12. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $307.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.68.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,852.90. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $65,555.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,030. The trade was a 53.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,234 shares of company stock worth $1,476,575. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

