286,723 Shares in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 286,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 911,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after buying an additional 29,721 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 159,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BATS GSEW opened at $76.00 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $68.51 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

