391,208 Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 391,208 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.63% of BlackLine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 23,294 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in BlackLine by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $49.89 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $69.09. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BL shares. StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $451,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,113.38. This trade represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

