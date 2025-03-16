46,780 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 46,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,000.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Masimo by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In other Masimo news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. This represents a 55.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $341,064.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,601.53. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masimo

Masimo Price Performance

Masimo stock opened at $168.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.01 and a beta of 1.03. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $194.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.65.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.35 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.