522,109 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 522,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,969,000 after buying an additional 18,567,654 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,804,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,060,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,729,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,563,000 after buying an additional 183,419 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,171,000 after buying an additional 737,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,155,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,345,000 after purchasing an additional 509,237 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.40 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.