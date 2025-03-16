5,616 Shares in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,616 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORRF. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3,561.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,356,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,717 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 223.8% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,811,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,153,000 after buying an additional 1,252,356 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,734,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter worth $6,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 503.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 131,845 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.80 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,309.60. The trade was a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $596.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.87. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.17). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORRF

About Orrstown Financial Services

(Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.