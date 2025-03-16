7,210 Shares in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.43 million, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02.

The Hackett Group Increases Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

