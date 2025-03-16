9,481 Shares in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOC. Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,735,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,557,000 after acquiring an additional 677,426 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 370.3% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 401,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 107,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sable Offshore by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 72,694 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sable Offshore Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SOC opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $32.33.
About Sable Offshore
Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.
