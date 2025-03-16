Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 62,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 18,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 70,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 29,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.89, for a total value of $5,374,012.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,466 shares in the company, valued at $50,376,238.74. This represents a 9.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,882 shares of company stock worth $17,934,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $165.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.03 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.70 and its 200-day moving average is $176.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

