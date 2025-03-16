Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,326,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 358,363 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $251,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 62,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 18,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 70,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $165.49 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.03 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.70 and a 200-day moving average of $176.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total value of $559,856.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,531.55. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,882 shares of company stock worth $17,934,130 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.