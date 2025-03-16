Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.5% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $197.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.