Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,776,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,156,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,843,714,000 after purchasing an additional 257,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $197.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.