Amundi Buys 73,922 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Amundi raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,469,409 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,922 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 65.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 44,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,694,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,519,000 after buying an additional 533,714 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,498,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 648,973 shares in the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of ITUB opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $7.03.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 2.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITUB shares. UBS Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itaú Unibanco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITUB

Itaú Unibanco Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.