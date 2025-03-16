Amundi Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Amundi increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 243.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,247 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in New York Times were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 462,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE:NYT opened at $48.92 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $58.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

