Amundi Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Amundi grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 278.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,933 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 776,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,240,000 after buying an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKR. StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:AKR opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $26.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.47, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 0.88%. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

