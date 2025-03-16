Amundi Has $8.17 Million Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Amundi reduced its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,535,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 621,305 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 173,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 19.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 28.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 32,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In other news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 16,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $84,604.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,551.94. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $47,630.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,372.16. The trade was a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE HL opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.92 and a beta of 1.94. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $249.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

