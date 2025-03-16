Amundi Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Amundi lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 333,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 443.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after buying an additional 129,112 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.08.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.5 %

EMN opened at $91.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.