Amundi Increases Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Amundi lifted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 31,647.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,691 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 425,347 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.06% of American Airlines Group worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 57,339,666 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,498,000 after acquiring an additional 458,310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,575,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,667 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 379.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,667,539 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,859 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,033,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $16,490,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.9 %

AAL opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. The trade was a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,079,004.64. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

