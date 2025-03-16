Amundi Invests $8.28 Million in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Amundi purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 538,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.27% of Triple Flag Precious Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.08. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. Analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

