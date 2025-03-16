Amundi Sells 149,474 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Amundi decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,474 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.05% of Evergy worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 515,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 40.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Evergy by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Evergy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

Evergy Trading Up 1.3 %

EVRG opened at $67.45 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.45%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.