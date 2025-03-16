Amundi Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Amundi decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Price Performance

EPP stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $40.43 and a one year high of $49.29.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.