Amundi Sells 43,000 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Amundi lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.16% of Brookfield Renewable worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 41,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

