Amundi Takes $5.33 Million Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 161,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in GameStop by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,577 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $48,997.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,814.50. The trade was a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $27,807.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,385 shares in the company, valued at $975,131.95. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.20 and a beta of -0.29.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

