Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zuora were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 44,029 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $2,780,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zuora news, insider Peter Hirsch sold 25,664 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $254,843.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,096.95. The trade was a 37.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 48,569 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $482,290.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,019.68. The trade was a 30.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,908 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zuora Stock Performance

About Zuora

ZUO stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

