Arizona State Retirement System Buys 8,698 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cipher Mining by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 783,509 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth $928,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIFR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Cipher Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of CIFR opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 2.47. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

