Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 226,602 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,893 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 50,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $14.89 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.03 million, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 461.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

