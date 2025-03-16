Arizona State Retirement System Invests $215,000 in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Daily Journal by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Daily Journal by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Daily Journal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $393.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $438.07 and its 200 day moving average is $494.02. Daily Journal Co. has a 1 year low of $333.29 and a 1 year high of $602.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.31 and a quick ratio of 10.26.

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $7.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 106.63%.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

